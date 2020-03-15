James L. Collins Catholic hosted Rodeo Day at school. Students participated in roping, barrel racing, mini-inflatable bull riding and more. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service also participated with the school and hosted pig races. It was a fun day for all students as they learned new skills and celebrated some of our state’s traditions.
PHOTOS: Catholic School hosts Rodeo Day
