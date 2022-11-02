Corsicana Main Street and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Boo on the Block Halloween celebration Monday afternoon downtown. Local businesses joined in on the fun with candy and other giveaways. New for this year was the Parks & Rec haunted house featuring bloody zombies, Leatherface from chain aw massacre, clowns, witches, warlocks and more.
PHOTOS: City of Corsicana hosts Boo on the Block
- Daily Sun photos/Michael Kormos
