The City of Corsicana hosted its 175th Birthday Gala Saturday at the Cook Education Center, featuring The Emerald City Band, a live auction and a gourmet dinner.
The 175th Birthday Gala celebrated the founding of Corsicana while also raising funds for the preservation efforts to the Corsicana Preservation Foundation.
The event was sponsored by Diamond Sponsors: The City of Corsicana, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas and Corsicana Preservation Foundation, and Platinum Sponsors: Van’s Custom Jewelers, Vera Bank, Corsicana Independent School District, Navarro College, and Joe B. Brooks.
