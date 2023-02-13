Saturday night brought performances as big as Texas to the Cook Education Center as six couples competed once again for the Navarro College Foundation Dancing For Our Stars coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.
This much anticipated annual event is always filled with excitement and fun. The community showed up and supported this event and raised $244,000 for student scholarships and teaching innovation grants.
The six local celebrity dance couples were Ryan and Andrea Farish, Brett and Amber Stoner, Paul and Jennifer Chisholm, Dustin and Shannon Velasquez, David and Christy Huffman, and Waylon and Annie Ivie. This group of dancers again raised the bar and put on dances that would rival Las Vegas shows. These couples not only worked diligently in the dance studio, but also in campaigning for votes.
The judges scores accounted for 40% of the final scores while the audience votes counted for the other 60%. Brett and Amber Stoner were awarded the 2023 Mirror Ball. Dustin and Shannon Velasquez were Runner Up.
“This year’s event was outstanding, and our fantastic dance couples certainly did their part in helping us to raise another incredible amount of money,” said Richey Cutrer, Executive Director of the Navarro College Foundation. “The money raised from this event will be used toward scholarships for Navarro College Corsicana students and our Faculty Teaching Innovation Award.”
In addition, Navarro College President Dr. Kevin Fegan recognized our second member of The Gallery of Distinction, the highest honor someone may achieve with Navarro College. Dr. Campbell was this year’s recipient. Recipients of this honor exemplify and support the history, traditions and legacy of Navarro College and our vision of providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities that result in students capable of succeeding in local and global communities. Throughout the years, our honorees have shown Navarro College tremendous commitment both philosophically and philanthropically.
The Navarro College Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, dancers, committee members, volunteers, and attendees for all everyone did to make this another spectacular event.
Many photos from the evening may be found on the Dancing For Our Stars Facebook page. Next year’s event is already being planned for Feb.10, 2024.
