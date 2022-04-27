Derrick Days is underway with a week of events celebrating Corsicana’s rich oil history and heritage.
Wednesday marked the return of the Hot Dog Lunch downtown at the Pocket Park.
This weeks events continue with:
Sip & Stroll, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Downtown Corsicana
Carnival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday April 28 through Saturday April 30, Downtown Corsicana
Block Party, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, April 29, corner of 12th and Collin St., Downtown
Opening ceremony, 9 a.m. Saturday at the main stage on Collin Street
Chili Cook Off, Car Show, Battle of Bands and other entertainment, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Downtown Corsicana
For more info: www.derrickdays.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.