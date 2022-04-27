Derrick Days is underway with a week of events celebrating Corsicana’s rich oil history and heritage.

Wednesday marked the return of the Hot Dog Lunch downtown at the Pocket Park.

This weeks events continue with:

Sip & Stroll, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Downtown Corsicana

Carnival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday April 28 through Saturday April 30, Downtown Corsicana

Block Party, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, April 29, corner of 12th and Collin St., Downtown

Opening ceremony, 9 a.m. Saturday at the main stage on Collin Street

Chili Cook Off, Car Show, Battle of Bands and other entertainment, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Downtown Corsicana

For more info: www.derrickdays.com

