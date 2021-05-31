County music artist Janie Frickie sang the National Anthem Monday at the Kerens Veterans Memorial’s annual Memorial Day program.
The patriotic event, which honored and mourned United States military men and women who died while serving our country, also featured a flyover and the raising of a large American flag
Guest speakers were Marine and Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson and his wife Mary Kennedy Thompson.
