With the spotlight on local retailers and vendors this year, the popular Kinsloe House Spring Style expanded Wednesday to The Cook Education Center.
Models and trending styles will represent Merle Norman, Liv Chic, Feed Shack, The Children’s Shop, Turquoise Armadillo, Pink Peony, The Grapevine, Peace Love Retro, Uniquely Yours, Red Brumby, and more are being added.
Other stores participating with booths are Victorian Sample, Twyst, Purposely Planted, and Pampered Chef, just to name a few.
