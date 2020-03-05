NFL Super Bowl champion and Texas Christian University football star Marcus Cannon visited Collins Intermediate School Wednesday morning.
Cannon gave students an inspiring speech about overcoming adversity. Cannon, whose mother teaches at the school, was diagnosed with cancer as his NFL career began but worked hard and went on to win three Super Bowls.
He presented Patriots ‘super fan’ Lylah Putman (top right) with a signed rookie card. Putman said she wears Patriot socks every day with her school uniform.
