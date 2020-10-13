Kenneth Guard is celebrating his 40th year as the Fire Chief of Richland Volunteer Fire Department this month. In recognition of his outstanding achievement, the department organized a surprise party Saturday, Oct. 10.
Fellow firefighters hosted a special dinner for Guard, where they presented him with a Henry rifle they'd bought and had engraved for the occasion.
The department invited county residents, local fire and police departments, and city council members to stop by the fire station and wish him a happy anniversary.
