A Benefit Piano Concert, hosted by an involved and dedicated Corsicana resident who was the founding board member of four arts organizations, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the historic Palace Theatre. The event is open to the public and will feature Dr. Amanda Hughes and Ms. Egle Uljas. The fundraiser benefits the Warehouse Living Arts Center, Navarro Council of the Arts, the Palace Theatre, and the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency.
The evening's music will consist of selections by Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Antonin Dvorak, Astor Piazzolla, Samuel A. Ward and Daniel B. Towner. Professor Emeritus Sheila Herod may also perform for the evening's entertainment.
The artists performing each bring an international and local flair to their work.
About Dr. Amanda Hughes:
A native of Florida, Amanda Hughes has distinguished herself in the world of music as a pianist, organist, composer, and pedagogue. As a pianist, she has given several solo and chamber recitals across the USA and Europe. Hughes has been active as a church musician for ten years and currently holds a position as the organist at the First United Methodist Church in Corsicana. currently holds a full-time position at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas where she heads the piano department, teaches Music Theory, Ear Training, Class Piano, gives private lessons, and assists the choirs by accompanying and leading sectionals.
"We’re excited to bring a performance to the youth and the community that showcases a sampling of various styles, such as classical, sacred, Latin, and patriotic music," Hughes said. "Our goal is to continue the tradition of fine arts in Corsicana and to inspire young students to pursue music and to value music education."
About Ms. Egle Uljas:
Egle Uljas was born in Tallinn, Estonia. She entered Tallinn Music School when she was four years old. She studied piano under the guidance of Reet Ruubel and later with Alexandra Juozepenaite-Eesmaa at the Estonian Music Academy. She received several top three places at the Estonian Young Pianist's and Concerto Competitions throughout her studies. She was selected to play Ravel Piano Concerto with TMKK orchestra at the graduation ceremony in Estonian Concert Hall and later at Suure-Jaani Music Festival. She has given concerts in Tallinn, Yekaterinburg, Riga, Vilnius, Helsinki, Prague, Houston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and others.
This quartet of institutions have all greatly contributed to the cultural growth of Corsicana.
Founded in 1970, the Warehouse Living Arts Center Theatre and Gallery celebrates its fifty-first season this year. More informally known as the WLAC, the theater describes itself as "a valuable resource that entertains, educates, and enhances lives through the creative arts."
The Navarro Council of the Arts has presented live performance and visual arts to Navarro County school children since 1978. From performances on the Palace Theatre stage, to monthly free admission to the professional and youth art exhibitions in the WLAC's gallery space, the NCA "focuses on arts education in all Navarro County schools," while promoting "the encouragement and support of local programs, accessible to all."
Since its reintroduction to the Corsicana public in February of 2002, The Palace Theatre has delighted Corsicana residents with a variety of entertainment performances and special events. Having recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, the venue's most recent addition introduced a permanent, outdoor art exhibit in the theater's adjacent alley, highlighting local artist expression through colorful murals. This past week, the Palace continued to make history, hosting Corsicana’s award as the state’s forty-first city designated as a "Texas Music-Friendly City."
Having recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, 100 W - Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency has provided worldwide exposure to Corsicana's downtown art scene. Since 2015, the Residency has welcomed artists and writers from all over the globe to live, create, and become part of Corsicana's culture. In addition, the Residency holds Open Studios to showcase artist works, while the Storefront bookstore is Downtown Corsicana's stop for Residency-created art and books.
"The Four arts organizations which will benefit from this fundraiser enrich the lives of all the citizens of Navarro County," the founding board emeritus of these four arts non-profits said. "It is the responsibility of each of us to do whatever we can to give whatever support we can. It is your opportunity to experience professional piano work and do your part." The Palace Theatre is located at 112 West Sixth Avenue. There will be a Champagne reception following the performance.
A donation to one or more cultural institutions is admission to the event, and no donation is too small, or insignificant. Patron may donate to one or more of these non-profit organizations via cash, check, or credit card. For reservations, contact Lou Michaels, 469-438-6640 or email at lou@corsicanaresidency.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.