Pickleball, an activity that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is the fastest-growing sport in America and Corsicana has joined the crowd with its newly-installed pickleball courts.
The City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department hosted a grand opening Thursday afternoon, of the new “Pickleball Zone,” with a ceremony at Fullerton-Garrity Park.
The “zone” was created by dividing the former tennis court into four badminton court-sized sections, with a slightly-modified tennis net. The sport is played with paddles and a plastic ball with holes and can be played by doubles or singles of all ages and skill levels.
Parks Director Sharla Allen said there have been requests for pickleball courts for some time.
“A group of pickler’s came forward with interest and a meeting was held at Fullerton -Garrity Park. The idea was to re-purpose the one existing tennis court into four pickleball courts,” she said. “I consulted with Max Taylor, whom has private courts and very knowledgeable about the both the sport and construction of courts. Taylor, along with Elizabeth Hudson and John Nelson came forward with their expertise and on -site assistance. I then met with local Charitable Foundations who quickly jumped aboard and totally funded the project plan.”
Allen said the generous contributors were the Navarro Community Foundation and Community National Bank and Trust of Texas through the J. Tom Eady Charitable Foundation.
“Together, Bruce Robinson and Jarod Gordan were helpful bring the dream into a reality, she said. “The fencing was updated, surface repainted, new posts and nets installed, new windscreens and lighting followed. There are benches and bleachers for seating. It is with excitement to officially open Pickleball Zone located at Fullerton-Garrity Park at 3201 McKnight Lane in Corsicana.
“Thanks to City Manager Connie Standridge, Mayor Mike Fletcher, the City Council and the Parks Board and Staff as well,” Allen said.
Fletcher dedicated the new courts and thanked the crowd for showing up to support the City’s latest project.
If anyone is interested in learning more about pickleball they can call the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department for more information at 903-654-4874.
On the Net:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.