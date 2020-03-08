The Pioneer Village set the backdrop for a Lone Star celebration as Deb Miller, Curator, and the Corsicana Parks and Recreation department celebrated Texas Independence Day and the birthday of Sam Houston on Monday.
“Pioneer Village and the Parks & Recreation Department is proud to promote the wonderful history of Navarro County as well as the Great State of Texas,” Miller said. “Being a Texan is an important part of who we are - we like to celebrate that.”
Parks and Recreation grilled up hot dogs, and cookies were provided by the Jose Antonio Navarro Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Families and friends dined as musician Cary Crum sang and played guitar
Texas Independence Day celebrations began with the Mar. 2, 1836 adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence. The document was signed by 59 delegates as settlers from Mexican Texas made an official declaration of their independence from Mexico, creating the Republic of Texas.
Sam Houston, born in 1793, was an leader of the Texas Revolution, serving as a senator and governor of Texas, and the first and third president of the Republic of Texas. Houston passed away on July 26, 1863.
Two of the log structures standing at Pioneer Village date back to the Republic of Texas era from 1836 to 1846. The structures found at the local attraction are authentic to Navarro County.
