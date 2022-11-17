Corsicana’s Pioneer Village is hosting a living reenactment of an early pioneer Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19., as part of the City of Corsicana’s 175th Anniversary Celebrations.
Walk through the Pioneer Village frontier area to experience 1850 Navarro County. Hear stories and talk to pioneer reenactors about early life and families. Events to include apple bobbing and family fun.
Pioneer Village has been the keeper and champion of Navarro County history since 1958. In keeping with that mission, the feeling that education and reaching out to the community is one that is an important tenant.
“When Pioneer Village decided to have a living Thanksgiving it was because it wanted the historical artifacts and stories that we house and display not to become a complacent thing in our community,” said Deb Miller. Curator.
“There are many visitors coming to Pioneer Village from out of town, other states and other countries. But all too frequently is heard, “I have lived here all of my life and never been here or I did not know you were here.
Pioneer Village is using a creative way to learn and ask question about Navarro County.
“I have gotten only positive response from everyone I tell about Pioneer Thanksgiving – it is great to see that excitement,” Miller said. “The City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department along with the Navarro County Historical Society want the community to have opportunities to interact with history.”
The City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department and Navarro County Historical Society Pioneer Village is located at 912 W. Park Ave. For more info call Pioneer Village 903-654-4846.
