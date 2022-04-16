Parachute, a technology and hospitality-driven plasma collection company, opened a plasma donation center Wednesday, April 13 in Corsicana.
Flanked by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Parachute company representatives hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and offered tours of the facility.
According to the company, there’s a nationwide plasma shortage, made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting patients’ access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer.
The donation center will offer Navarro and surrounding county residents the opportunity to donate life-saving plasma and earn extra money in just a short visit.
About Parachute
Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible. Parachute’s mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com
