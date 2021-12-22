Corsicana police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Wednesday morning after responding to a report of a man burglarizing vehicles around 7:15 a.m. near the Little Red Schoolhouse preschool in the 200 block of Avenue F.
The Corsicana Police Department confirmed the suspect fled the scene and threw a backpack into a nearby creek. Police recovered the backpack and found a handgun, which was reported stolen.
The suspect was charged with theft of a firearm, burglary of vehicles, evading arrest and booked into the Navarro County jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
