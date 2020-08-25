Three juveniles were arrested Monday, following an investigation into a video of a suspect drinking from two juice bottles, then putting them back on the shelves, at Walmart in Corsicana.
According to a press release, the Corsicana Police Department was alerted to the Facebook video Sunday night, Aug. 23.
Two suspects were identified and Walmart's management quickly removed the products from the shelves as soon as it was made aware of the incident.
Chief Robert Johnson announced Monday that Corsicana Police Detectives arrested three suspects, all juveniles, charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second degree felony.
Due to their ages, the juvenile suspects will not be publicly identified.
”The Corsicana Police Department would like to thank all of our citizens who came forth with information to identify those involved,” Johnson stated.
