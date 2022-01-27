Corsicana police responded to the Braum’s parking lot Tuesday after a man reported his truck was stolen after he went inside.
According to reports, the victim, Thomas Sutton, parked his Chevrolet truck on the west side of the parking lot, and left it unlocked with the keys inside as he went into the store. Later, a witness saw two people get into his vehicle and drive away.
The witness attempted to stop them, joined by Sutton, who fell as he was running after the truck.
Police interviewed witnesses across the street who described a man and woman standing at the front of the building prior to the incident. The witnesses said they saw the two in the truck as it was leaving.
Another witness was leaving the business as the suspects drove around them to exit the parking lot. That witness was also able to describe the suspects.
After reporting the vehicle stolen, speaking to witnesses, investigators reviewed Braum’s security camera footage where they spotted the two suspects, who CPD officers had met the previous day in the 100 block of S. 15th Street.
According to reports, officers spoke with the pair, who told them they were from Colorado and had just arrived in Corsicana by walking and were looking for a place to stay.
Using a photograph taken during that incident, officers went to a local church to see if anyone recognized the pair.
Officers were able to identify the suspects and John Bounds and Lorie Taweel and tracked them to a local motel and another location. During their investigation, officers contacted a member of Bound’s family who told them he was in Guase, Texas with the truck.
According to the reports, “he was in possession of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and saying that an older man gave him the title and keys to the truck.”
Corsicana police contacted the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and were told a deputy recognized Bounds driving the truck and he attempted to evade arrest when he saw the deputies.
After a chase, Bounds was arrested. Taweel was also located by deputies.
Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects charging them with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
