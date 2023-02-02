Corsicana police arrested a woman Wednesday suspected of running from a fatal crash Tuesday night on West Seventh Avenue.
According to a press release by Chief of Police Robert Johnson, police were notified around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Ave. and that a driver of one vehicles was pinned inside.
Corsicana Fire and Rescue responded to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Alonzo was transported to a Waco-area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.
Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who ran from the accident.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Detectives with the CPD Investigative Division were able to interview the suspect who fled the scene., who was identified as Samantha Catlin Gowan, 21 of Corsicana.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Duty on Striking Fixture and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200. Gowan was placed under arrest and transported to the Navarro County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected pending the forensic analysis of recovered electronic data by CPD Investigators and Accident Reconstruction Specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.