CORSICANA -- Authorities say a gunman on an overnight shooting spree in Navarro County killed four members of his family, including a child, before killing himself as officers confronted him early Saturday.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting was reported overnight in the 2900 block of W. Second Ave. in Corsicana. A short time later Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a second shooting scene at a home in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.
Johnson said officers responding to the homes found a man and a woman shot and killed in Corsicana and a man and a child shot and killed Frost. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the shooting victims. The Corsicana Daily Sun was on the scene Saturday gathering more information.
Two people also were wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition at a Dallas area trauma center, he said.
Johnson said the suspect's vehicle was found using GPS and police arranged for a vehicle monitoring service to shut off the engine to stop the man as he drove along a county road.
Johnson said officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later at a hospital. The name of the suspected gunman has not been released.
“As the vehicle came to a full stop off the road, Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle to find the driver critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head,” Johnson said. “Corsicana SWAT, Doctor Mathew Branch, administered treatment at the scene. Ambulance personnel then transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.”
Police officials continued to investigate the multiple homicide into Saturday and withheld both the suspect, and victims’ names pending next of kin notifications.
