Corsicana police followed a blood trail to apprehend a suspect who they said ran from a major wreck Thursday afternoon near 24th and Collin Street.
According to Detective Kenneth Dunnagan, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:15 p.m., July 21, to find the driver of one of the vehicles had fled the scene. An injured woman was in the passenger seat, as the damage made it difficult for her to get out of the vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Dunnagan said police searched the area for about 30 minutes before finding the missing driver a few blocks away near Fourth Avenue and 29th Street.
“We followed a blood trail we found on fence lines and brush he crossed,” Dunnagan said. “It had puddled in places he stopped, and we could determine the direction of travel.”
Dunnagan said the suspect was taken into custody and released to the care of Navarro Regional Hospital. He said the incident is still under investigation but it is likely they will obtain an arrest warrant on the suspect.
One crash victim was transported to an out-of-town hospital and another refused treatment at the scene.
