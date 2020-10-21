Corsicana police and Fire Rescue responded to a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Bunert Park in Corsicana. At least one person was transported to the local hospital.
The shooting prompted lockouts of Corsicana High School and Carroll Elementary School as a precaution, which means the perimeters were secured with a police presence.
According to a social media post by Corsicana ISD, students and staff were safe the schools had controlled dismissals at the regular time. Buses ran according to schedule and delays were not expected.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
