Henderson County deputies and Athens police officers launched a manhunt Thursday afternoon for an armed suspect. Athens Police Chief John Densmore said, despite rumors, there was no active shooter situation.
The incident began when deputies went to West College Street in Athens to retrieve a stolen vehicle, According to APD’s Facebook page, an armed suspect confronted deputies and ran.
The incident prompted the lock down of nearby Trinity Valley Community College campus as a precaution.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
