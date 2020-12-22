The Corsicana Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates the theft of guns Monday, Dec. 21, from B.E.A.R Gun Shop at 1001 W. Fifth Ave.
Between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m., an unknown subject entered the shop and stole five pistols, including three Rock Island .45 Caliber pistols, a Smith & Wesson Model 39 9mm pistol, and a Dan Wesson .357 revolver.
Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for these weapons, and call 911 or Det. Dan Putman at 903-654-4912 with any information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.