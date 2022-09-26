The Corsicana Police Department invites the community to National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
This year’s event is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in front of City Hall and will feature free hot dogs and music by Byron Haynie. The event is free and open to the public.
The Corsicana Police Department is asking any local businesses or organizations who wish to set up a booth to RSVP to Isis Valdivia by email at: ivaldivia@corsicanatx.gov) or Ofc. Ron Kludy at: rkludy@corsicanatx.gov) so they can be allocated a space.
