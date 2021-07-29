Pooch Paddle returns to Jester Park Pool from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Enjoy the pool with your pooch for $5 for every dog/human combo.
“We want to thank Sharla Allen and the Corsicana Parks & Recreation Deptartment for giving us this day of fun in the sun!” stated The Humane Society of Navarro County.
“We advise against bringing dogs that are younger than 4 months old and heartworm positive dogs. Dogs must be friendly, vaccinated and well-socialized.”
If you feel unwell, or have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days, please refrain from attending the event.
For more information, call 903-875-1060 or email admin@thehsnc.org.
The Humane Society of Navarro County recently launched its newly redesigned website, which allows users to complete a spay/neuter application virtually, donate online and more. Check it out at www.thehsnc.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.