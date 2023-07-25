From Staff Reports
Pooch Paddle, the pet friendly swim day at Jester Park Pool, takes place 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 in Corsicana.
Courtesy of the Humane Society of Navarro County with special thanks to Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, the end of summer event is priced $5 for every dog/human guest combo. All pets must be vaccinated and dog friendly, and the event is for dogs and their owners only.
For any questions, email admin@thehsnc.org for more details.
