7-22-23 Pooch Paddle.jpg

From Staff Reports

Pooch Paddle, the pet friendly swim day at Jester Park Pool, takes place 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 in Corsicana.

Courtesy of the Humane Society of Navarro County with special thanks to Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, the end of summer event is priced $5 for every dog/human guest combo. All pets must be vaccinated and dog friendly, and the event is for dogs and their owners only.

For any questions, email admin@thehsnc.org for more details.

