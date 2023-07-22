By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell and Corsicana’s Manager of Planning and Zoning, Enoch Basnett, discussed potential changes to Corsicana’s downtown overlay during a joint work session of the Corsicana Landmark Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Some of the proposed changes included changes pertained to the paint windows and roofing requirements while updating the language in several places to clarify how a building can gain and maintain a historical designation.
Many of the proposed clarifications were suggested by the Texas Historical Commission, according to Tidwell.
This work session was only the first step in the process. No decisions were made following Monday’s meeting.
Potential changes to short term rental policies within the city were also discussed though no changes were finalized.
No decisions resulted from Monday’s work session, members of the Planning and Zoning and the Landmark Commissions along with the Corsicana City Council, are expected to discuss these issues further at future meetings.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.