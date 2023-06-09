Everyone is invited to bring their families and lawn chairs to enjoy a night of worship at the 15th annual Praise in the Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
Presented by Single Believers Ministries, the event will feature a tribute to first responders, including a flyover by the Coyote Squadron, police, firefighters, and an air medical helicopter.
Chuck and the Guiding Clouds of Huntsville are set to perform and lead the crowd in worship as they glorify God.
