Single Believers Ministries presented the 13th annual Praise in the Park Saturday, June 19 at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
A fly over by Dan Summerall of the Coyote Squadron honored first responders and residents got a chance to meet members of the police and fire departments for photos and treats and see a landing of the PHI Air Medical helicopter.
The celebration included an hour of music and worship by Gospel Recording Artist Worship Psalmist Rev. Markus Sallie of Ennis, Gospel Recording Artist Evangelist James Henderson of “God's Property” Dallas, Evangelist Donna Williams Psalmist and Greggory Govan guitarist both from Open Door COGIC in Corsicana. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries. Founder Pastor Cat Douglas and Executive Administrator Margaret Evans.
