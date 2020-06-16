For over a decade, Single Believers Ministry has hosted an event on Juneteenth weekend to bring the community together and uplift the Lord.
This year is no different as the Ministry presents its 12th annual Praise in the Park, set for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
“We are looking forward to it, especially with everything going on this year,” said Margaret Evans of Single Believers Ministry.
First responders will be on site from 5 to 6 p.m. to meet and greet guests and take pictures with the kids.
A worship service will follow featuring the gospel group, The Wonderful Harmonizers.
Started in the summer of 1959, LeeRoy Bryant and Freeman Jenkins organized the group at Little Bethel Baptist Church in Huntsville.
Bryant said their style and deliverance of God’s message in song is unique and once heard, The Wonderful Harmonizers will be remembered.
“Come out and lift up the name of Jesus,” he said. “We will have a full band and it will be upbeat and uplifting. We need everybody to get together, get on one accord and lift Him up as high as we can. It will be a good time.”
