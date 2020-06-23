The Single Believers Ministry hosted its 12th annual Praise in the Park Saturday, June 20 at Bunert Park in Corsicana. See more photos on page 2.
“We would like to thank everyone that was a part of Praise in the Park,” “First of all thanking God for breathing on us throughout the evening. Special thanks to our First Responders Station No. 2 Fire Department Jose lozano, and Eric Oechle, Dan Summerall for the flyover, Pastor CD Washington of Greater Haynes Memorial COGIC Mexia, Pastor Vincent Bailey of Dauty Temple COGIC Malakoff,
Pastor Charky Marquis Lone Star Cowboy Church of Corsicana Hwy 22, Red Carpet barbecue owner Rodney Bradley, Pastor Eric Grant Sr. GHT COGIC for the chairs, HEB Foods Super 1 Foods, Parks & Recreation Dept. Sharla Allen, Public Works Terry Franks for spraying the Park for mosqitos, KGGR 1040 AM radio Dallas, KNES 89.3 FM radio Fairfield, and 1340 AM KAND Corsicana for announcing the event. Corsicana Daily Sun editor Micheal Kormos Editor and Ron Farmer for photos. Special Guests all the way from Huntsville, Houston , Bay City, Alto, Corsicana, and surrounding areas. Chuck & The Wonderful Harmonizers. We are thankful for the success of the event.”
— Pastor Cat Horn Believers Outreach Ministries/ Single Believers Ministries Founder and Assistant Pastor Margaret Evans.
