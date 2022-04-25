Mrs. Ackley's Adventure School in Blooming Grove "adopted" the residents at the Twilight Home as their March Mission project. The eight pre-K students hand-crafted 70 small flower pots of silk flowers adorned with butterfly, dragonfly and bird stickers.
These creations were designed to bring a smile to each of the recipients and to remind them of God's love. Currently, the students are making wood circle Easter crafts to give to the children of the families served by the Frost Food Pantry. May's Mission project will be collecting soft, comforting stuffed animals for the children ministered to through Child Advocacy of Navarro County.
Jordan Golden and three other Twilight Home staffers came to the Adventure School at the end of March to collect the handmade gifts, share about the ways Twilight shows love and care to their residents and to bring Easter crafts for the students to make themselves.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Mrs. Ackley’s Adventure School can check their FB page or email mrsackleysadventureschool@gmail.com. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is now in full swing.
