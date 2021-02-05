Premier Realty hosted its third annual Christmas Home Tour Dec. 3. Tickets sold for the event funded donations to three community organizations.
Courtney Neiman and her team, Shelby Warren, Michelle Smith, Jennifer Garza, and Macey Shinpaugh, awarded donations to local organizations Jan. 27 and 28, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Corsicana Animal Shelter.
More than 50 people participated in the city-wide tour of four beautifully decorated homes. Participants enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails before being shuttled around town to enjoy Christmas music and decorations.
Opening their homes to the tour were Tresa and Kenny Shimonek, Susan Hale, Billy and Tina Roughton, and Christina and Mark Robinson.
“Thank you to all the homeowners for participating and allowing us to enjoy their homes! The homes were absolutely spectacular!” the group stated.
“Thank you again to all of our homeowners for participating in this year’s Christmas Home Tour. Our hearts are so full of gratitude and we can’t thank our community enough for coming together and making this possible.”
