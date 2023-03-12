Premier Realty hosted its Fifth Annual Christmas Home Tour in December. For this event, Premier Realty asked a hand full of homeowners to participate in opening the doors to their homes allowing attendees to tour and view, not only the home, but all things of the joyful holiday season.
Prior to the start of the tour, Premier Realty transformed its industrial style office building downtown into a winter wonderful where they served hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.
Once guests boarded a luxurious party bus, the tour begins by going home to home. The homeowners participated in the tour pick their choice of which local charity their portion of the ticket sales are donated.
“We truly can not thank our community enough for making this event happen each year,” said Courtney Neiman, Broker. “We have been able to put this event on for five years now and each year brings so much joy to the team at our office. This would not be possible without the help of these local homeowners, Premier Realty’s admin team, and the wonderful guests. This year we were able to donate over $600 to each of the following local charities.”
Navarro County Boys and Girls Club
The Hope Center
The Wrap Around Program at Corsicana ISD
Homeowners included in the Fifth Annual Christmas Home Tour:
Katharine Hable
Wayne and Judy Nelson
Phil and Darlene Judson
