If you have driven by The Eagle’s Nest in Mildred recently, you may have noticed a face lift on the building. Deb Tamez, Owner/Director, hired Ben Vyers of Monster Splash Art to design and paint a beautiful mural that represents this nature-play preschool program.
The Eagle’s Nest will be celebrating its second anniversary in October. The Eagle’s Nest is currently certified as a Nature Explore classroom and there are plans in the works to open a Kindergarten program in 2023.
