This year the The Eagle’s Nest Play to Learn Center hosted its annual Thanksgiving luncheon with staff, students and their families, honoring friendships and nature.
“It’s so nice to have everyone gather with friends and make new friends. I am so grateful for the support I have from the families who are a part of this program,” said Deb Tamez, owner and director of The Eagle’s Nest.
Students ages 3 to 5 years old shared what they were most thankful for this year:
Kade: Friends
Carolina: My momma
Violet: Dinosaurs
Finn: My cattle
Axel: My teachers
Grace: My house
Olivia: My sister
Paxton: Super heroes
Archer: My dad
Elena: My friends
Sadie: My friends
Charles: My dad, my mom and my friends
Daniel: My school
Kasen: Mrs. T
Levi: My family
Graysen: Grandma
Mathias: My dog
Mason: My grandma
Miguel: Mommy
Noella- Thanksgiving
Victor: Dinosaurs
Eric- Thanksgiving
Lyric: Mommy, daddy and brother
Rhett: My toys
