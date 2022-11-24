11-26-22 Eagles Nest Thanksgiving.jpeg

Courtesy photo

This year the The Eagle’s Nest Play to Learn Center hosted its annual Thanksgiving luncheon with staff, students and their families, honoring friendships and nature.

“It’s so nice to have everyone gather with friends and make new friends. I am so grateful for the support I have from the families who are a part of this program,” said Deb Tamez, owner and director of The Eagle’s Nest.

Students ages 3 to 5 years old shared what they were most thankful for this year:

Kade: Friends

Carolina: My momma

Violet: Dinosaurs

Finn: My cattle

Axel: My teachers

Grace: My house

Olivia: My sister

Paxton: Super heroes

Archer: My dad

Elena: My friends

Sadie: My friends

Charles: My dad, my mom and my friends

Daniel: My school

Kasen: Mrs. T

Levi: My family

Graysen: Grandma

Mathias: My dog

Mason: My grandma

Miguel: Mommy

Noella- Thanksgiving

Victor: Dinosaurs

Eric- Thanksgiving

Lyric: Mommy, daddy and brother

Rhett: My toys

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you