Navarro County polls closed Tuesday night, ending the March 3 Primary Election. In the local races, Will Thompson was voted in as District Attorney, and Charles Paul as Constable Pct. 2; while Sheriff Elmer Tanner and Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3, earned re-election.

“I am humbled and grateful to those who supported my campaign in many different ways,” Thompson said, who characterized the District Attorney’s race as “spirited and intense.”

“I want to thank Mr. Dixon for this campaign, I wish him well in his future pursuits,” he said. “I look forward to representing all of the residents of Navarro County and getting back to work with law enforcement, something I did for 12 years.”

Thompson said he plans to take some time to decompress, with his family, before beginning what he believes will be a smooth transition period.

“Moving forward I intend to be transparent and communicate with the community whenever possible.” Thompson said.

His opponent Will Dixon thanked everyone for their support, adding he plans to serve the remainder of the unexpired term as Navarro County District Attorney until Jan. 1, 2021.

“I’m very thankful and humbled to receive the support of Navarro County citizens during this and past campaigns,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve everyone as Navarro County’s Chief Law enforcement officer.”

“I want to acknowledge those who took the time to vote,” said his opponent David Foreman. “I congratulate Sheriff Tanner on his victory and thank him for joining me in running a clean campaign. I wish him the best.”

“I am excited and humbled to serve Navarro County as Pct. 3 Commissioner,” Eddie Moore said. “Together we’ve overcome long odds, including the weather and other obstacles over the last three years.”

Moore said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family, or awesome bridge and road crew.

“I am honored to serve another term for you,” he said.

Charles Paul, winner of the race for Precinct 2 Constable, said he would thank his supporters via Facebook and declined to speak with the Daily Sun.

According to final results released by the Navarro County Elections Office, 9,166 ballots were cast, 7,258 Republican and 1,908 Democratic. There was a turnout of 31.76% among the county's population of 28,862 registered voters.

Navarro County Republican Chairman Eric Meyers said he was extremely pleased with the turnout.

“On behalf of the entire Republican Party, we congratulate our Primary winners,” he said.

Meyers added he wanted to thank the candidates who participated in this primary, as well as the volunteers and election workers who made the process run as smoothly as possible.

“With these results it is clear that Navarro County’s Republican Party is ready to move on to successful campaigns in November,” Meyers said.

Navarro County Democratic Chair, Linda Mertz, said she was also satisfied with the turnout.

“Several states had amazing voter turnout last night, including Texas,” she said. “The Navarro County Democrats will work diligently with statewide candidates during this important election to get out the vote and continue that trend in November.”

“We look forward to being a part of the change that the people of Navarro County, Texas and our nation desperately need,” Mertz said.

Final voting results are as follows:

Local contested races:

Criminal District Attorney Navarro County, Unexpired Term

William “Will” Dixon 2,749

Will Thompson 4,409

Sheriff

Elmer Tanner 5,761

David Foreman 1,396

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Kevin Matthews 532

Eddie Moore 1,019

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Charles Paul 1,011

Roy Ivey 409

Complete Election Results

Republican:

President

Bob Ely 16

Donald J. Trump 6,744

Zoltan G. Istvan 2

Bill Weld 36

Matthew John Matern 11

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 18

Joe Walsh 58

Uncommitted 310

United States Senator

John Cornyn 5,675

John Anthony Castro 292

Virgil Bierschwale 42

Dwayne Stovall 652

Mark Yancey 302

United States Representative, District 8

Ron Wright 6,817

Railroad Commissioner

James “Jim” Wright 5,152

Ryan Sitton 1,614

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht 6,692

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland 6,685

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd 6,684

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby 6,667

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Gina Parker 3,654

Bert Richardson 2,866

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary 6,639

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell 6,624

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Maria Y. Berry 2,795

Sue Melton-Malone 3,708

State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell 6,897

State Representative, District 8

Cody Harris 6,837

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Matt Johnson 6,663

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Unexpired Term

John E. Neill 6,613

District Judge, 13th Judicial District

James Lagomarsino 6,817

Criminal District Attorney Navarro County Unexpired Term

William “Will” Dixon 2,749

Will Thompson 4,409

Judge, County Court At Law

Amanda Putman 6,785

Sheriff

Elmer Tanner 5,761

David Foreman 1,396

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Mike Dowd 6,890

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Jason Grant 1,779

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Kevin Matthews 532

Eddie Moore 1,019

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Mike Davis 1,762

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Charles Paul 1,011

Roy Ivey 409

Constable, Precinct No. 3

Bobby Rachel 1,437

Constable, Precinct No. 4

Kipp Thomas 2,170

County Chair

Eric Ryan Meyers 6,788

Proposition 1: Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Yes 6,098

No 1,105

Proposition 2: Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Yes 5,890

No 1,278

Proposition 3: Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Yes 6,629

No 500

Proposition 4: Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Yes 6,673

No 400

Proposition 5: Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Yes 6,355

No 722

Proposition 6: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Yes 6,696

No 412

Proposition 7: Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.

Yes 7,020

No 130

Proposition 8: Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Yes 7,019

No 126

Proposition 9: Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Yes 6,792

No 356

Proposition 10: Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Yes 6,658

No 470

Democratic:

President

Julian Castro 5

Marianne Williamson 3

John K. Delaney 7

Cory Booker 9

Andrew Yang 5

Pete Buttigieg 45

Bernie Sanders 422

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 1

Deval Patrick 0

Robby Wells 3

Tom Steyer 15

Tulsi Gabbard 3

Joseph R. Biden 889

Amy Klobuchar 29

Elizabeth Warren 112

Michael R. Bloomberg 341

Michael Bennet 7

U.S. Senator

Victor Hugo Harris 85

Adrian Ocegueda 32

D.R. Hunter 24

Royce West 611

Mary (MJ) Hegar 388

Amanda K. Edwards 128

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 117

Chris Bell 99

Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 25

Michael Cooper 67

Sema Hernandez 81

Annie “Mama” Garcia 121

U.S. Representative, District 6

Stephen Daniel 1,653

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castaneda 452

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 527

Kelly Stone 355

Mark Watson 387

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Jerry Zimmerer 467

Amy Clark Meachum 1,268

Justice, Supreme Court Place 6

Larry Praeger 556

Kathy Cheng 1,155

Justice, Supreme Court Place 7

Staci Williams 1,244

Brandy Voss 476

Justice, Supreme Court Place 8

Peter Kelly 820

Gisela D. Triana 879

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Elizabeth Davis Frizell 1,182

Dan Wood 397

William Pieratt Demond 121

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Tina Clinton 1,295

Steven Miears 410

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Brandon Birmingham 1,648

Member, State Board of Education

Greg Alvord 1,671

State Senator, District 22

Robert Vick 1,661

County Chair

Enoch Basnett 1,661

Proposition 1: Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Yes 1,799

No 74

Proposition 2: Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Yes 1,779

No 80

Proposition 3: Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Yes 1,834

No 34

Proposition 4: Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Yes 1,792

No 68

Proposition 5: Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Yes 1,827

No 40

Proposition 6: Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Yes 1,822

No 34

Proposition 7: Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Yes 1,790

No 67

Proposition 8: Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Yes 1,782

No 73

Proposition 9: Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Yes 1,813

No 39

Proposition 10: Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Yes 1,752

No 104

Proposition 11: Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

Yes 1,705

No 134

