Navarro County polls closed Tuesday night, ending the March 3 Primary Election. In the local races, Will Thompson was voted in as District Attorney, and Charles Paul as Constable Pct. 2; while Sheriff Elmer Tanner and Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3, earned re-election.
“I am humbled and grateful to those who supported my campaign in many different ways,” Thompson said, who characterized the District Attorney’s race as “spirited and intense.”
“I want to thank Mr. Dixon for this campaign, I wish him well in his future pursuits,” he said. “I look forward to representing all of the residents of Navarro County and getting back to work with law enforcement, something I did for 12 years.”
Thompson said he plans to take some time to decompress, with his family, before beginning what he believes will be a smooth transition period.
“Moving forward I intend to be transparent and communicate with the community whenever possible.” Thompson said.
His opponent Will Dixon thanked everyone for their support, adding he plans to serve the remainder of the unexpired term as Navarro County District Attorney until Jan. 1, 2021.
“I’m very thankful and humbled to receive the support of Navarro County citizens during this and past campaigns,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve everyone as Navarro County’s Chief Law enforcement officer.”
“I want to acknowledge those who took the time to vote,” said his opponent David Foreman. “I congratulate Sheriff Tanner on his victory and thank him for joining me in running a clean campaign. I wish him the best.”
“I am excited and humbled to serve Navarro County as Pct. 3 Commissioner,” Eddie Moore said. “Together we’ve overcome long odds, including the weather and other obstacles over the last three years.”
Moore said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family, or awesome bridge and road crew.
“I am honored to serve another term for you,” he said.
Charles Paul, winner of the race for Precinct 2 Constable, said he would thank his supporters via Facebook and declined to speak with the Daily Sun.
According to final results released by the Navarro County Elections Office, 9,166 ballots were cast, 7,258 Republican and 1,908 Democratic. There was a turnout of 31.76% among the county's population of 28,862 registered voters.
Navarro County Republican Chairman Eric Meyers said he was extremely pleased with the turnout.
“On behalf of the entire Republican Party, we congratulate our Primary winners,” he said.
Meyers added he wanted to thank the candidates who participated in this primary, as well as the volunteers and election workers who made the process run as smoothly as possible.
“With these results it is clear that Navarro County’s Republican Party is ready to move on to successful campaigns in November,” Meyers said.
Navarro County Democratic Chair, Linda Mertz, said she was also satisfied with the turnout.
“Several states had amazing voter turnout last night, including Texas,” she said. “The Navarro County Democrats will work diligently with statewide candidates during this important election to get out the vote and continue that trend in November.”
“We look forward to being a part of the change that the people of Navarro County, Texas and our nation desperately need,” Mertz said.
Final voting results are as follows:
Local contested races:
Criminal District Attorney Navarro County, Unexpired Term
William “Will” Dixon 2,749
Will Thompson 4,409
Sheriff
Elmer Tanner 5,761
David Foreman 1,396
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
Kevin Matthews 532
Eddie Moore 1,019
Constable, Precinct No. 2
Charles Paul 1,011
Roy Ivey 409
Complete Election Results
Republican:
President
Bob Ely 16
Donald J. Trump 6,744
Zoltan G. Istvan 2
Bill Weld 36
Matthew John Matern 11
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 18
Joe Walsh 58
Uncommitted 310
United States Senator
John Cornyn 5,675
John Anthony Castro 292
Virgil Bierschwale 42
Dwayne Stovall 652
Mark Yancey 302
United States Representative, District 8
Ron Wright 6,817
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright 5,152
Ryan Sitton 1,614
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht 6,692
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Jane Bland 6,685
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd 6,684
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby 6,667
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Gina Parker 3,654
Bert Richardson 2,866
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary 6,639
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell 6,624
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Maria Y. Berry 2,795
Sue Melton-Malone 3,708
State Senator, District 22
Brian Birdwell 6,897
State Representative, District 8
Cody Harris 6,837
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Matt Johnson 6,663
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Unexpired Term
John E. Neill 6,613
District Judge, 13th Judicial District
James Lagomarsino 6,817
Criminal District Attorney Navarro County Unexpired Term
William “Will” Dixon 2,749
Will Thompson 4,409
Judge, County Court At Law
Amanda Putman 6,785
Sheriff
Elmer Tanner 5,761
David Foreman 1,396
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Mike Dowd 6,890
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
Jason Grant 1,779
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
Kevin Matthews 532
Eddie Moore 1,019
Constable, Precinct No. 1
Mike Davis 1,762
Constable, Precinct No. 2
Charles Paul 1,011
Roy Ivey 409
Constable, Precinct No. 3
Bobby Rachel 1,437
Constable, Precinct No. 4
Kipp Thomas 2,170
County Chair
Eric Ryan Meyers 6,788
Proposition 1: Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Yes 6,098
No 1,105
Proposition 2: Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Yes 5,890
No 1,278
Proposition 3: Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Yes 6,629
No 500
Proposition 4: Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Yes 6,673
No 400
Proposition 5: Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Yes 6,355
No 722
Proposition 6: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Yes 6,696
No 412
Proposition 7: Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.
Yes 7,020
No 130
Proposition 8: Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
Yes 7,019
No 126
Proposition 9: Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Yes 6,792
No 356
Proposition 10: Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Yes 6,658
No 470
Democratic:
President
Julian Castro 5
Marianne Williamson 3
John K. Delaney 7
Cory Booker 9
Andrew Yang 5
Pete Buttigieg 45
Bernie Sanders 422
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 1
Deval Patrick 0
Robby Wells 3
Tom Steyer 15
Tulsi Gabbard 3
Joseph R. Biden 889
Amy Klobuchar 29
Elizabeth Warren 112
Michael R. Bloomberg 341
Michael Bennet 7
U.S. Senator
Victor Hugo Harris 85
Adrian Ocegueda 32
D.R. Hunter 24
Royce West 611
Mary (MJ) Hegar 388
Amanda K. Edwards 128
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 117
Chris Bell 99
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 25
Michael Cooper 67
Sema Hernandez 81
Annie “Mama” Garcia 121
U.S. Representative, District 6
Stephen Daniel 1,653
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castaneda 452
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 527
Kelly Stone 355
Mark Watson 387
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer 467
Amy Clark Meachum 1,268
Justice, Supreme Court Place 6
Larry Praeger 556
Kathy Cheng 1,155
Justice, Supreme Court Place 7
Staci Williams 1,244
Brandy Voss 476
Justice, Supreme Court Place 8
Peter Kelly 820
Gisela D. Triana 879
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 1,182
Dan Wood 397
William Pieratt Demond 121
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
Tina Clinton 1,295
Steven Miears 410
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
Brandon Birmingham 1,648
Member, State Board of Education
Greg Alvord 1,671
State Senator, District 22
Robert Vick 1,661
County Chair
Enoch Basnett 1,661
Proposition 1: Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Yes 1,799
No 74
Proposition 2: Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Yes 1,779
No 80
Proposition 3: Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Yes 1,834
No 34
Proposition 4: Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Yes 1,792
No 68
Proposition 5: Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Yes 1,827
No 40
Proposition 6: Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Yes 1,822
No 34
Proposition 7: Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Yes 1,790
No 67
Proposition 8: Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Yes 1,782
No 73
Proposition 9: Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Yes 1,813
No 39
Proposition 10: Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Yes 1,752
No 104
Proposition 11: Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
Yes 1,705
No 134
On the net:
http://www.co.navarro.tx.us/upload/page/4292/docs/Elections/2020/3.3.20%20Primary%20Election%20Returns.pdf
Take the Daily Sun's Pulse of the Voter survey regarding the upcoming November 3 Presidential Election:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R9MJGPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.