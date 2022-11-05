Looking for a weekend of family-friendly fun while also giving back to the community? Then get out and enjoy the Navarro County Pro Rodeo, presented by Frank Kent Country, Nov. 11-12, with proceeds going to benefit the Corsicana Professional Firefighters Association.
The doors of the Navarro County Exposition Center open at 6 p.m., with Mutton Bustin’ starting at 7 p.m. and the rodeo at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students 6 to 11-years-old. Friday is Navarro College night when admission is only $5 with a college ID.
Events include: Kids’ Mutton Bustin,’ Kids’ Calf Scramble, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Ladies’ Break-away Roping, Ladies’ Barrel Racing and Team Roping.
