editor's pick featured Produce giveaway Oct. 3 From Staff Reports Sep 30, 2020 2 hrs ago Greater Wilgo Baptist Church is hosting a produce giveaway starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at 621 E. First Ave. in Corsicana.100 boxes will be handed out on a first come first served basis. Call 903-874-8753 for more information.
