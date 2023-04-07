Around 40 people attended a program about the ‘Scapegoat Mechanism:’ Understanding the Holy Week Through the lens of nonviolence in Corsicana Sunday.
During his remarks Blewitt advocated for people recognizing that everyone uses the scapegoat defense mechanism at one point or another.
“We all do it but we have to recognize it and develop strategies to work through it, he said
The program hosted at the Searcy Rebel Studio 405 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Blewitt’s program included a video highlighting examples of scapegoating.
Blewitt discussed the origins of the Hebrew word scapegoat, known as Azazel. In Leviticus Chapter 16, the Lord speaks about how one goat is to be sacrificed while the other is cast away for the sins of individuals.
Artist Nancy Rebel and David Searcy made the representation of the goat to symbolize the sin that individuals cast upon them.
“If we don’t do something constructive or merciful with our pain, we will always pass it on or inflict it on others,” he said.
We all have pain but we have got to find a way to transform it, he said.
Forgiveness is crucial in order to release pain, although, Blewitt acknowledged forgiveness is a difficult process, Blewitt said.
Blewitt is the founder of the Facebook Group Nonviolent Navarro. Its members are committed to finding solutions to conflict through nonviolent means.
