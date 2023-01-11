Kinsloe House presents a unique program Wednesday, Jan. 18 by Maude McCullough, a registered nurse and certified rehabilitation counselor.
The program will include steps for managing mental health and physical well-being to help cultivate a vibrant and productive life.
The public interested in attending and learning more about the benefits of a Kinsloe House membership can make lunch reservations by calling 903-874-5791 no later than noon Monday, Jan. 16.
$20 per person.
