1-10-23 Maude McCullough.jpg

Maude McCullough

Kinsloe House presents a unique program Wednesday, Jan. 18 by Maude McCullough, a registered nurse and certified rehabilitation counselor.

The program will include steps for managing mental health and physical well-being to help cultivate a vibrant and productive life.

The public interested in attending and learning more about the benefits of a Kinsloe House membership can make lunch reservations by calling 903-874-5791 no later than noon Monday, Jan. 16.

$20 per person.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you