Properly Planted plant boutique and pottery studio is hosting a free pet adoption day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at 220 N. Beaton St. in downtown Corsicana.
Adopters will also receive: 10% off Properly Planted pet-friendly plants, 50% off a Mita’s Coffee, one free Self Revolution yoga class, and one free month of CrossFit Corsicana.
For more information call 903-229-0621 or email: Properlyplanted@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.