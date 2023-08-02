By Guy Chapman
Corsicana Daily Sun
Family and friends of two slain young men gathered Monday outside the Navarro County Courthouse to protest the sentencing of the shooter.
Santiago Solis was arrested after four victims were found shot, in a crashed car, Jan. 2, 2022 in the 1100 block of S. 29th Street near Nature Park in Corsicana. The incident left the two men, David Espinoza, 23, and Angel Balderas, 22, dead, and a man and woman injured.
Solis was charged with capital murder of multiple people, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing for the murder took place Monday.
“The murderer is going to get 38 years,” said Juana Alvarado, Balderas’ mother. "They told me Friday he was going to get life without parole and today, Monday, they’re going to sign the 38 years, which is ridiculous. There’s something wrong.”
Alvarado said she wanted to speak with District Attorney Will Thompson, but was told he was not available for the day.
The Daily Sun tried to reach out to Thompson for additional information, but the District Attorney was in court and unavailable for comment
“All I want to do is talk to the judge to see if we can overturn the 38 years, to up it more, because 38 is not enough,” Alvarado said. “He murdered two people, and he injured two, broke my niece's neck, and severely injured my nephew as well."
