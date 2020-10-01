What issues will determine your vote for President? The coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, racial equality, climate change, healthcare reform or public safety?
Perhaps you want to thank President Trump for the work he's done and the policies he's implemented?
We don’t want to hear what the national media has to say about the upcoming elections, we want to hear straight from you.
No matter your political ideology, gender, race, religion or economic status, whether you live in the city or in the country, we would like to listen to your concerns and help amplify your voice as candidates ask for your trust to shape policies locally.
You can also tell us whatever else you want to share with us and our readers.
The interviews we gather will be shared with other newspapers and media outlets, and your story may make it to the regional or national level. You will also be able to see how your opinions compare to voters in places throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and even in places such as New York and Pennsylvania.
If you wish to share your thoughts, please email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
