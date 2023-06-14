AUSTIN — Texas prisons can reach upwards of 130 degrees during the hottest summer days. Advocates have pushed for lawmakers to use some of the record-breaking surplus of nearly $33 billion to require state facilities to put in air conditioners, but those calls fell short.
“We're not talking about luxury. We're talking about literally making sure people have air that they can breathe and not have to struggle and end up dying on a cell floor because you've cooked them — that's the type of heat we're talking about,” said Jennifer Toon, project director for Lioness: Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance.
Toon, who was formerly incarcerated, said sitting inside a cell when outdoor temperatures are well above 100 degrees is equivalent to sitting in a hot car in a parking lot with the windows rolled up on the hottest August day. The buildings are made of metal or concrete with few windows, and inmates are offered little to no reprieve, she said.
“When people are sentenced to prison, we take away their freedom as the punishment for the crime. They're not sent there to be tortured or to suffer; their crime is answered by taking away their freedom,” Toon said.
Of the 100 units the Texas Department of Criminal Justice operates, only 29 have full air conditioning, while an additional 52 have partial air conditioning, according to the department. Advocates say “partial” could mean that guard and staff spaces have air conditioning while inmate spaces don’t.
Marci Marie Simmons, community outreach coordinator for Lioness, was also formerly incarcerated.
Simmons described climbing on to an industrial fan one day in summer 2020 to read a temperature gauge placed on the ceiling with the results covered. With the help of other inmates, she climbed on the fan and used a stick and two maxi pads to peel away the cover. That day, the thermostat read 136 degrees, she said.
“Keep in mind that it was at the top of the building and heat rises, so it was probably a little hotter, but even if it was 10 degrees less where we were sleeping and living, they're dangerous levels,” Simmons said. “That's a dangerous level of heat.”
Hot prisons are nothing new in Texas.
State officials have told lawmakers that inadequate cooling allowed internal temperatures in Texas prisons to rise to more than 100 degrees in at least five units last summer, with some units reporting an average temperature between 85 and 95 degrees.
The 10-day average temperature in a non-air-conditioned unit is 91.4 degrees, officials said.
In addition, a recent report by Julie Skarha, an environmental epidemiologist at Brown University's School of Public Health, found that 271 prisoners died of heat-related causes in non-air-conditioned Texas prisons between 2001 and 2019. Texas faces several wrongful-death lawsuits tied to many of these incidents.
Even Department of Criminal Justice officials have publicly urged lawmakers to include funding for the upgrades, saying the lack of air conditioning is impacting not only inmates, but also the agency’s ability to recruit and retain staff.
The agency continues to experience chronic turnovers, and many have said heat is a major factor for leaving their positions. The department reports an average turnover of 21.9% among prison guards, and 40% within the first year of employment.
Advocates have said hot temperatures also make prisons more dangerous because inmates, like many humans, get more agitated, sometimes resulting in fights. Understaffed officers are slower to respond because they are spending more time in their own reprieve areas, advocates said.
Simmons said during the hottest summer days in July and August, it was not uncommon for inmates and staff to suffer from heat-induced seizures and heat exhaustion. Emergency responders could be called in up to three times a day, she said.
Amite Dominick, president of Texas Prisons Community Advocates, said the heat can be so overwhelming that rehabilitative activities inmates are doing to help them once they are released — like journaling or studying — are put to the side because they are only “trying to survive.”
“It's so hot that people can't think; it's so hot that people can't breathe,” Dominick said. “They're miserable.”
This session, Texas legislators attempted to address the issue through at least five bills that would have required the Department of Criminal Justice to either install air conditioners or maintain a temperature between 65 and 85 degrees in the cell blocks, dormitories and common areas of the facility.
All of those bills died, but House Bill 1708 from state Rep. Carl Sherman and others made it past the House, passing with bipartisan support of 124-24. There was also a $390 million rider included in the biennial budget to install heating and cooling units in prison, but that was ultimately left out.
It is in the Senate where lawmakers are unresponsive to any such funding efforts, advocates say. Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican and head of the Senate Finance Committee, did not return requests for comment.
Sherman said the state has regulations in place regarding the temperature that must be maintained in animal shelters.
“Not everyone that we incarcerate is guilty,” Sherman said. “Some are innocent, some just didn't have good resources for attorneys and some are guilty, but nevertheless, we have a responsibility to provide decent conditions.”
He added: “We have the resources, so money is not an issue. It's just that we don't have the will.”
Toon and Simmons said even though the bills did not cross the finish line this session, they are proud that they managed to get them passed the House with wide bipartisan support.
Sherman said he will continue to fight in the Legislature to require air conditioning in Department of Criminal Justice units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.