Mike Fletcher has been a fixture in Corsicana for over 20 years, 19 of which he spent as H-E-B’s top store manager.
Fletcher was sworn in as mayor Monday, at the City Government Center in Corsicana.
The husband and father of three has served on several boards including the Salvation Army United Way and Chamber of Commerce and spearheaded fundraisers for other local groups.
Q&A with Mike Fletcher
Q: Favorite Corsicana restaurant?
A: Cotton Patch. My wife Deedy and I average eating there about once a week, it's good to sit down and catch up with each other without a lot of distractions. Also, a great place to eat with friends or family. We also enjoy going to the movies whenever something great comes out that we both want to see.
Q: What is s fun fact people may be surprised to learn about you?
A: I have three eyes. When I was a kid, I fell on a large sewing needle, of which the half with the eye broke off into my kneecap. At the time, it was more dangerous to remove than to just leave it- Yes, it's still in there.
Q: What are your hobbies, interests?
A: Travel and do-it-yourself home projects. We've been to a lot of great places together and with our kids over the years. We also like to visit with our children and their significant others as often as possible. One other hobby we also have is remodeling and we are always working on something in our 120-year-old home. We usually have at least one or two projects going at any given time.
Q: During the campaign you talked about helping to build a community for all people in Corsicana. What advice would you offer to a person in thier mid 20s to 30s?
A: Volunteer for something you are passionate about. I would even say to start as a teen in Junior High or High School. If you have never volunteered, it's never too late to start. Most any city or town cannot function without volunteers. If you are volunteering, you are part of the solution. Anyone can sit at home or get on social media and point out all the problems for everyone else to fix. There are literally dozens of organizations anyone can volunteer for in some way, and there is probably an opening on a board, committee or volunteer group of some kind right now, in something you are passionate about.
Q: What is your favorite type of music or band, favorite author and all-time movie?
A: I love Country, Christian and ‘70s and ‘80s Rock. A few of the best acts I've seen live were Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, Joan Jett and Foreigner. Yes, a strange combination, I know! Favorite authors: C.S. Lewis, Stephen King and Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss.) Yes, another strange combination! Hawaii is our all-time favorite vacation spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.