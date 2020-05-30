Blooming Grove Independent School District recently welcomed Rick Hartley as its new superintendent.
Where and how did you begin your career in education and what lead you to become a superintendent?
To be honest, my first inclination in college was toward criminal justice. I had ambition for federal law enforcement. Sadly, my eyes did not meet the necessary requirements and I began looking for a new career path. I was working nights at a college and would often stay after the classes ended to tutor math students. I enjoyed it and was successful in getting the adults to learn where they struggled. From that success, I decided to change my major to education.
Over my 33-year career, I have been fortunate enough to hold many different positions and learn about the different aspects of district operations. I have taught elementary, middle school, and college. During my 18 years at Waco ISD, I had nine different titles. Being Superintendent allows me to utilize all that I have learned to help our students.
What attracted you to Blooming Grove?
As I explained to the Board, I wanted a community-supported district that embraces and encourages the students. Blooming Grove is that district. It is important that the staff be committed to our students – which is exactly what I have found.
Our schools’ configurations are perfect. More specifically, because of our enrollment size, I will get to know all our students. You can’t do that in a large district. Because of this, with the need to truly know everyone involved in student learning, I will often be found in the classrooms. My visits will be to support the teachers, help the students, and see what is needed for the continued successful learning to occur.
What are your goals for the school district?
I want to provide more than we currently do…but specifically, what the students want. We are preparing them for their future, not ours. What we wanted to take in school, our elective choices, were from decades ago. Our students face a different world and have different career options ahead of them. I want to know from them what they wish we would offer, so I can work to put it in place.
Transparency is also important to me.
From our students, to staff, to parents, they all need to know what is going on. Not only now, but in strategic planning for our future. As any decisions made will impact everyone, I will seek input from many stakeholders. It is from these conversations, continual analysis of the district, future planning, and Board of Trustee oversight, that we will build the future of the Blooming Grove ISD.
During this unprecedented time, do you have any advice or a message of encouragement for BGISD's students, parents, and staff?
I would like to thank the parents for how well they embraced their new roles as home teachers. There is nothing like becoming a teacher overnight and being forced to help their children learn content that has changed since when they were last in school. For the teachers and administrators who had to completely rethink their approach to education and their preparation of materials for distance learning, my hat goes off to you for the tremendous job you did during these incredibly challenging times.
As for any advice going forward…just hang in there. From the state level to our district, there are countless people doing everything they can to figure out and prepare to educate children in our uncertain Covid-19 future. We continue to receive twice weekly updates from Texas Education Agency and address new changes accordingly. Regardless of what the new school year looks like, we will be ready.
