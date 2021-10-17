Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden
CISD Trustee Place 2
Please introduce yourself. Why are you running for a position on the Corsicana School Board? Please describe the experiences you will draw upon to best serve the district’s partners.
My name is Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden. I was born and raised in Corsicana. I graduated from CHS in 1993. In 1996, I graduated with a BBA in accountancy and information systems from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. My professional certifications are Certified Public Account and Chartered Global Management Accountant. The professional associations for which I am a member are American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Financial Executives International. I have served on several local boards and currently serve on the board for the United Way of Navarro County.
My purpose for running is to give back to our community. The school board oversees the budget and financial reporting for all CISD. The school board is tasked with being good stewards of the tax dollars funded by our community and allocated by the State of Texas. My goal is to continue to support our hard working, dedicated school leaders. I believe my accounting, management, and financial experience will be beneficial to the school board which in turn is beneficial to our community as a whole.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address by the people of the community while you were campaigning for this position?
I have not been asked to address any specific issue or concern while campaigning.
However, I believe all school districts in Texas have the same major issue of balancing regulations, funding, and student needs. There are many regulations and requirements passed down from TEA and the State of Texas. Understanding and complying with all the requirements and balancing funding for all programs, activities, and needs is a tremendous responsibility. This has to be done in conjunction with providing for all the daily needs of the students not always factored in by the regulatory agencies. The dedication and commitment that so many of our current CISD staff demonstrate is incredible. Many people dedicate countless hours to the operations of the district and the best interests of all the students. It is important to show our support and appreciation; and to provide the necessary resources for those educators to ensure that they want to continue to be a part of the CISD team.
What do you hope to bring to the Corsicana School Board this term to further assist the faculty, staff and students?
School board members need to have the best interest in mind for all students, teachers, administrators, and school leaders. I bring an open mind and will always advocate for the best interests of all students and the school district as a whole. It is important to remember that we can always learn from others as we all bring a different perspective to every situation. I am willing to listen, learn, and advocate in a way that represents the best of our community.
The School Board has been called the most important elected position in our country because the proximity of decisions directly affects communities and impacts the education of subsequent generations. Please discuss your process and how you would work with others to help solve or diffuse the issues which can evoke passions within our community?
As previously stated, the school board must have the best interests in mind of all students. The school board must respect parental rights while balancing regulations and teacher safety. This can be a monumental task in certain situations. However, I think if we remember to show respect for one another the balance can be accomplished. As a community, we need to be respectful of each other’s parental decisions even when they differ from our own opinion.
In running for the Board, what opportunities and challenges do you foresee as the greatest opportunities and challenges facing the next generation of students in Corsicana and Navarro County?
I think the students attending CHS have been given great opportunities to participate in a variety of programs. I believe the CISD partnership with Navarro College is a major asset to this community. The dual credit program allows students to take college and high school classes at the same time. Several programs are in place to prepare students to leave high school with a certification or skill to enter directly into the workforce. Other students are able to transfer many of the required basic college classes when leaving to attend a university. As higher education costs continue to increase this partnership offers a tremendous benefit and helps solve one of the greatest challenges facing all students.
Kamar Chambers
Corsicana ISD Trustee Place 2
Please introduce yourselves. Why are you running for a position on the Corsicana School Board? Please describe the experiences you will draw upon to best serve the district’s partners.
I am third generation to Corsicana. I have a daughter, Miracle, who is a freshman at CHS. My son, Marquavius, graduated from CHS in 2020 and is working for me at the family restaurant. My wife, Lakisha is third generation to Corsicana as well and is co-owner with me at our restaurant. We met and grew up in the same neighborhood and our parents were friends. I graduated from CHS and attended Navarro College. I was in the insurance business and now I am the proud owner of a small business, K&K BBQ.
An effective school board member is someone who can advocate for the diverse needs of students, families, teachers, and the community as a whole. As a business owner, I know how important it is to formulate a budget and work within that budget. I’m always finding new ways to grow my business and meet the needs of the customer. Those skills and mindset work well on a school board. Innovative ideas and implementation can be thoroughly considered alongside stewarding the traditions that have come to categorize our school’s history and legacy. More input from the community is always going to build a stronger community.
What issues or concerns have you been asked to address by the people of the community while you were campaigning for this position?
Probably the most talked about is promoting strategies for the students to have self-discipline and self-control in the classroom. This is especially important since the students lost a year of socialization within the school setting, capturing the student’s attention again after COVID. Also, retention of students- continuing their education and attending school. The later effecting our state funding. I’ve had a face presence at our schools for years, and especially now with the barbecue business supplying hundreds, if not thousands of meals for our students and teachers at the school campuses.
Students can’t learn if you have students that are disturbing the classroom and teachers can’t teach and other students don’t feel safe when you have a student disturbing the classroom. There are solutions to this, and it involves parents and leaders getting involved in the schools—having face time at the schools—leading by example. CISD is beginning a mentor program, Local Legends, and I am proud and excited to mentor students. It is so important for the students to see a leader in the community take time to be with them at school and then see them in their neighborhood. Also, build on activities that build moral problem-solving and responsible behavior. Teachers can’t teach if they are solely responsible for this. The community needs to get on board and be involved with their children and neighborhood children.
I know our local school board does not decide or control class size but, if we as a community begin to talk and advocate for smaller teacher-student ratios this will be a great start to the state hearing our voices.
What do you hope to bring to the Corsicana School Board this term to further assist the faculty, staff and students?
These are my four prongs of education that are important to me during this campaign. There are so many more, but this is what I have identified:
• Education plan for all students that equips them for employment
• Provide and promote competitive pay for classroom teachers
• Pursue financial policies that provide an outstanding return on our community’s investment in our schools
• And most importantly promote personal responsibility and service to others
The School Board has been called the most important elected position in our country because the proximity of decisions directly affects communities and impacts the education of subsequent generations. Please discuss your process and how you would work with others to help solve or diffuse the issues which can evoke passions within our community?
The School Board is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical position in our community. It is one of the few elected positions left like this. I know folks in this climate want to politicize all things, but it is important to me to stick to one duty – how to best serve all students, teachers, parents, and families. Getting into the weeds only divides us and takes us away from focusing on what’s important.
In running for the Board, what opportunities and challenges do you foresee as the greatest opportunities and challenges facing the next generation of students in Corsicana and Navarro County?
Because of COVID, so many people and businesses have had an opportunity to reset. And probably one great consequence is pulling all people from the community to the table to tackle issues that affect the whole community. As we begin to rebuild and reshape after COVID isolation- we realize how important it is to look at your neighbor with love… and learn to lead with love and servant leadership. You can have all the best ideas, but if you are not reaching the whole community and relating to all the community then you don’t have leadership and buy in of all.
