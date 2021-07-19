Early voting for the Congressional District 6 Runoff Election will be from 7:30 a. m. to 6:30 pm. July 19 through July 23. Navarro County will have 12 voting locations open from 7 a. m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, July 27.
The runoff election between Republican candidates Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright resulted from a May 1, 2021 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Ron Wright from COVID-19 in February 2021.
Susan Wright
Please introduce yourself and explain why you are running for/to represent Texas’s Sixth District in Congress? What concerns have residents shared with you? Beyond the hot button issues of border security, job growth and the economy, what additional legislation would you focus on if elected to Congress?
I’m Susan Wright, District Director for Texas House District 96, directing all district activities, constituent services, casework, oversight of intern program, and directing the State Armed Services Scholarship program for the District. I’m a lifelong Republican, serving in my third term on the board for the State Republican Party. Working in the private sector, I retired after 26+ years as a federal contract Administrative Oversight Specialist, training Air Traffic Controllers in 28 facilities over sour states. I have served my community for more than 30 years on civic boards and commissions, volunteering for non-profits, and serving on Chamber and School advisory boards.
I’m running for Congress to get our nation back on track – restore our strong economy, make permanent the regulatory reforms and tax cuts from Pres. Trump’s administration, and restore security at our southern border. I want to continue the legacy of my husband, Congressman Ron Wright, in focusing on constituent needs, district-based representation, and bringing common-sense solutions to Washington.
Our campaign has spoken with tens of thousands of residents throughout the district, overwhelmingly, the number one concern is the border crisis. They are also very concerned with our economy, notably, business owners/managers are finding it very difficult to hire workers, and supply chains are weak, slowing or stopping production or sales of goods. Overwhelming numbers of parents have expressed outrage over CTR curriculum being introduced in our local schools.
Two issues I want to work on in Congress are healthcare and human trafficking. Having gone through the health challenges with Ron, I will work very hard to push for common-sense updates to our health insurance and health industry to remove so much of the red tape and roadblocks so many patients experience, while reducing the patient costs for care and prescription drugs. On human trafficking, Texas has the dubious honor of leading the nation in the sex trafficking industry. Securing our southern border will make a huge impact, but we must crack down on the interstate trafficking for the sex trade.
What have you learned about yourself during this campaign? How did the Jungle Primary Election which included 22 other candidates impact this race? How have interactions with those other candidates influenced your policy positions?
This campaign has been grueling, rewarding, enlightening, and gratifying. I have very much enjoyed meeting the other candidates and appreciate the passion for public service that each person expressed. Numerous discussions with the other candidates on a variety of issues and campaign situations have been refreshing and enlightening. I’m very glad to have met everyone on this journey.
Each of you bring impressive resumes to this race. How have you successfully differentiated yourself from your opponent in and all-Republican field? How have aspects of the national political environment manifested themselves during this campaign? Please discuss how you would balance the pressures of the national party with local concerns as a first term Congressperson?
When elected, I am able to be effective from day one. I have the constituent services experience as District Director to seriously address constituent needs, business and industry challenges, and local government and school district concerns. The national political environment has seeped into our local lives in many forms – the lingering adverse impacts of the COVID restrictions, the humanitarian crisis stemming from our open southern border, and the national drive to implement CRT in our schools have all created challenges here in our neighborhoods that simply must be addressed. I am the only person in this race who has the Party experience necessary to address the pressure from the national party.
I have been endorsed by a number of national figures, underscoring the confidence in my abilities to take my conservative ideas and put them into action. I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of President Trump to be a strong leader for the America First agenda in Washington. As your Congressperson, I will do what I have been doing for years: putting our district first, and never wavering from our shared Texas values.
Looking ahead over the next ten years, what do you see as the Sixth District’s biggest challenges and opportunities? Why are you best positioned to assist, as our district continues to balance residential, commercial, and industrial development? What role do you foresee the federal government playing as infrastructure needs, mandates, and expectations pressure the district, which has both rural and urban areas?
The most pressing challenges for the 6th District will undoubtedly be growth and supporting that growth. The high quality of life, historically strong economic environment, high-quality education, and affordable cost of living make our district attractive to newcomers. Through my service on multiple committees and councils, I understand the challenges cities and counties face with infrastructure needs to keep up with development growth, that schools face enormous challenges to educate increasing numbers of students, increasing costs for schools, additional personnel, and the support personnel to continue the high quality education for our kids. Counties are experiencing enormous pressures for services in unincorporated areas that are being developed at a fast pace, yet the funds to support that infrastructure – roads, drainage, fire, and policing – lag behind the development. I will partner with local, county, and state officials to manage the growth responsibly, keep costs reasonable, while maintaining the high level of service our cities and counties deserve.
Jake Ellzey
Please introduce yourself and explain why you are running for to represent Texas’s Sixth District in Congress? What concerns have residents shared with you? Beyond the hot button issues of border security, job growth and the economy, what additional legislation would you focus on if elected to Congress?
I’m Jake Ellzey, retired Navy Commander, former fighter pilot, and current conservative State Representative. I’m running because our district needs a strong voice in Congress—someone who will take on the tough battles and not back down. When I visited the border a few weeks ago, I saw for myself that it is even worse than the news would have you believe. On top of that, I have met many voters who share my concern for our election integrity, protection of their Constitutional liberties, and the encroachment of socialism in our great nation. These issues are too vital to leave in the hands of someone who will not do what it takes to address them. I have served our nation in the air, on the ground, and on the sea. I am ready to serve in Congress.
What have you learned about yourself during this campaign? How did the Jungle Primary Election which included 22 other candidates impact this race? How have interactions with those other candidates influenced your policy positions?
I’m an upfront guy and what you see is what you get. I am proud to have remained consistent in my policy positions uninfluenced by my opposition. I remain 100% pro-gun, pro-life, pro-border security, pro-Constitution, and pro-Israel.
Each of you bring impressive resumes to this race. How have you successfully differentiated yourself from your opponent in an all-Republican field? How have aspects of the national political environment manifested themselves during this campaign? Please discuss how you would balance the pressures of the national party, with local concerns as a first term Congressperson?
When I joined the Navy, I took an oath to uphold our Constitution and protect our country from all threats, foreign and domestic. That’s an oath I proudly upheld for 20 years in the military and an oath I still work to uphold to this day. I think voters are smart and they know the real deal when they see it. The people of CD 6 put me in the runoff because they see the travesty that has become DC politics and they want someone they can trust to tell the truth, protect their liberties, and have their backs no matter what.
I am proud to also be endorsed by conservative leaders and patriots including Former Governor Rick Perry, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, and Marcus and Morgan Luttrell. Local leaders have also backed me including Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno, Waxahachie Mayor David Hill, and Ellis County Commissioners Randy Stinson, Lane Grayson, and Kyle Butler.
I stand with the Republican Party and the conservative cause 100%, but I believe one should never lose touch with the people who choose you to serve.
Looking ahead over the next ten years what do you see as the Sixth District’s biggest challenges and opportunities? Why are you best positioned to assist, as our district continues to balance residential, commercial, and industrial development? What role do you foresee the federal government playing as infrastructure needs, mandates and expectations pressure the district, which has both rural and urban areas?
I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t predict the future. I do know that listening to your constituents, showing up, and making yourself available are vital to any effective representation. As State Representative and as a Congressional candidate, I have done my utmost to always be present, available, and easy to find.
My immediate priorities are to secure our borders, secure our elections, protect the unborn, and stop spending money we don't have. We need to recognize that we have real adversaries abroad who intend to do us harm and we MUST build a military whose only goal is combat effectiveness, not pushing a progressive agenda.
As your State Representative, in 140 days I helped pass $1.1 billion in border security funding, balanced the state budget, pass the Texas heartbeat bill, banned all abortions upon Roe v. Wade’s defeat, killed all tax increases, reduced local property tax burden by $1 billion, banned critical race theory in our classrooms, made Texas a 2nd amendment sanctuary state, passed permitless constitutional carry, joint-authored Texas energy independence act, co-authored the bill to stop all voter fraud, designated all churches as essential at all times, banned homeless camping policies, stopped cities from defunding police, and I am helping Gov. Abbott finish the wall. I also successfully stopped the bullet train and as your Congressman, I’ll continue our mission to prevent all government attempts to infringe on your private property.
As I said, I can’t predict the future, but I have proven that I will show up and make myself available and I have gotten results. I will bring these same conservative results to Congress for you.
