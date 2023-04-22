Community organizer and activist Kimberlee Walter, Corsicana ISD Board Member Barbara Kelley, and former H-E-B Store Director Mike Fletcher are running for Mayor of Corsicana.
All of the three candidates bring different skills and abilities to the table for consideration by the voters.
The Corsicana Daily Sun recently interviewed each of the three candidates vying to be Corsicana’s next mayor.
Early voting runs April 24 through May 2
Election Day is Saturday, May 6
The Mayor’s position is the only contested race in Corsicana as current Mayor Don Denbow did not file for reelection.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up for reelection unopposed.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun on election night for early voting numbers and results from the May 6 election.
Q&A with Kimberlee Walter
CDS: How did this campaign alter your initial perceptions about the needs of Corsicana. Describe how those experiences reinforced your decision to run for mayor?
Walter: My platform has evolved slightly since the campaign started but the core issues I identified early on are still of paramount concern. I have added additional areas of concern to my list as I continue to interact with the residents. Corsicana is a beautifully diverse community made up of incredibly resilient and hardworking people. There is limitless potential and opportunities for improvement. I believe that Corsicana is ready to make that shift and it is my desire to help Corsicana realize its full potential. I am the Candidate for all residents of Corsicana. I am globally minded and community rooted. I have lived in developing countries, highly advanced societies and everywhere in between. I have always been involved in my surrounding community in some capacity no matter where I was living. I have seen some beautiful movements, both here and abroad, made possible by the sheer force of the community. The experience I got from living in different countries is invaluable. My global experience and 17 years as an educator has made me a creative problem solver, a connector of people through different cultures, a bilingual communicator and a representative for all people. I believe transparency and accountability in government are paramount. On the campaign trail, I receive valuable input from residents on their needs and wants. I will work to align city government goals with community concerns by increasing community engagement, supporting local businesses throughout town, focusing on economic development projects, increasing job opportunities and addressing infrastructure concerns. One of my greatest strengths is the ability to identify an issue and implement a plan of action. We must update Corsicana’s 10-year plan, stagnant since 2007, and then work toward hitting those milestones. A vote for me is a vote for positive change.
CDS: As mayor how would you work to build consensus between council members’ while restoring or reinforcing the confidence of residents in their government?
Walter: The mayor is the chief executive officer of the city and works for the citizens and tax payers. City council members also work for the people. I would encourage all council members to keep the ultimate goal in mind during all discussions and planning sessions: making Corsicana a great place to live for all residents. The council must be willing to encourage civic engagement by listening to residents and take action to address using the city resources. Council can bridge the gap between the city and the people by aligning city government goals with the residents' concerns. I will increase community engagement so residents know their interests are represented and their voices are heard. Residents should feel welcome at city hall. We can also have town hall meetings in different areas to interact with our residents. We can reach out to all Corsicana residents and work together toward finding solutions to their most pressing concerns. I intend to organize regular town hall meetings in different areas of Corsicana in order to make the most of community knowledge, which in turn will promote trust. Encouraging involvement will also include city workers being consistently visible throughout the community by getting out of the office and into public places. This can look like hosting community events, block walks, festivals and cultural events that honor the diversity of Corsicana. It is my goal for the city to be consistent, responsive, present and involved. Diversifying city government workers, law enforcement and other public servants will undoubtedly have a positive impact on residents. Having elected officials and city workers that are representative of the population is key to building trust, creating deeper relationships and ultimately increasing civic engagement.
CDS: What would your top three priorities be as mayor of Corsicana?
Walter: 1. I will work to bridge the gap between the city and the people by aligning city government goals with the residents' concerns. I will increase community engagement so that residents know their interests are properly represented and their voices are heard. Before and throughout this campaign, I make it a point to consistently talk to residents about their needs and work with them to find solutions. When elected, I will continue to reach out to all Corsicana residents so that we may work together toward finding solutions to their most pressing concerns.
2. I want to ensure that all neighborhoods receive the same opportunities and resources in order to thrive in our community. When we are uplifted and feel well looked after, the community at large is stronger. Most new construction is out of reach financially for the current residents. I will work to ensure that some percentage of newly developed housing is set aside for low- and moderate-income families through the existing infill lot program, community land trusts or similar initiatives. When people have access to affordable housing options, social services, and better-paying jobs, their quality of life greatly improves
3. Making an investment in our shared, public facilities is crucial to the growth and development of Corsicana. It is time that we make a plan to update our infrastructure. By improving and rebuilding roads, we can cut down on time spent in traffic, decrease the number of road accidents and the expense of car maintenance and repairs. As someone who works from home, I depend on the internet in order to make a living. Most businesses do nowadays. I want to focus on expanding the availability of high-speed internet. Having a stable connection is imperative to both our personal and professional lives in the 21st century.
CDS: Corsicana Independent School District and Navarro College are two of the county’s larger employers. Together they have begun partnerships to educate and train the local workforce. As mayor how would you facilitate future partnerships and work to ensure that stable economic opportunities are available so families can remain in Corsicana and Navarro County in the future?
Walter: As an educator, I am passionate about supporting our local institutions of education. In addition to partnerships between the schools, I would like to encourage partnerships with local businesses and businesses the city is courting to bring new jobs to Corsicana. Our city can market its newly trained workforce to employers outside the city and possibly offer incentives for those employers to bring jobs to Corsicana. Economic development goes hand-in-hand with improved infrastructure. Once our city has improved roads, utilities, and internet access, we can attract even more employers to place roots here. Putting a greater emphasis on commercial and retail revitalization is an important key to Corsicana’s growth. I will continue to support local businesses while also positioning ourselves to attract new businesses. Any plan to improve economic opportunities for Corsicana must be multifaceted. In order to attract more businesses to employ the young workforce, our city must have the infrastructure to support those companies as well as their employees. The city can further support the youth by attracting more businesses to relocate to Corsicana, developing an entrepreneurship program to encourage and support residents as they start their own businesses, and supporting an apprentice program to offer real world training for those with newly acquired job skills.
I strongly believe in supporting our youth through access to job training, entrepreneurship programs and other initiatives will help them become more successful as they enter the workforce.
Q&A with Barbara Kelley
CDS: How did this campaign alter your initial perceptions about the needs of Corsicana. Describe how those experiences reinforced your decision to run for Mayor?
Kelley: I have always been involved in the community and have committed my servant leadership to help meet the needs of the community. We still have work to do to make it better for future generations. I am more determined since deciding to run for the Mayor of Corsicana.
CDS: As mayor how would you work to build consensus between council members’ while restoring or reinforcing the confidence of residents in their government?
Kelley: Communication is so important between council members and the residents of Corsicana. I hope that there will more town hall meetings with the council members and their constituents in their individual precincts. Our citizens should know who serves their community and who is their elected officials.
CDS: What would your top three priorities be as mayor of Corsicana?
Kelley: 1. Meetings with our employees of the city in all departments. I want our city employees to know their Mayor has an open door policy.
2. Meetings with community members and organizations from all areas of the community. Let’s work together to better our community, have an open dialogue about issues in our community and how we can make it better.
3. I would like to organize a Youth City Council or Youth Advisory board with some of our city youth leaders.
CDS: Corsicana Independent School District and Navarro College are two of the county’s larger employers. Together they have begun partnerships to educate and train the local workforce. As mayor how would you facilitate future partnerships and work to ensure that stable economic opportunities are available so families can remain in Corsicana and Navarro County in the future?
Kelley: As Mayor I will continue the partnership with Corsicana ISD and Navarro College, I believe we are on the right track with partnering with both entities. We have students that are graduating and gaining skill, certifications to go right into the workforce. We need to continue to offer training that is valuable based on the current trends in the companies that are coming to our community, that is why this partnership is so important.
Q&A with Michael ‘Mike’ Fletcher
CDS: How did this campaign alter your initial perceptions about the needs of Corsicana. Describe how those experiences reinforced your decision to run for Mayor?
Fletcher: My initial perception of Corsicana's needs was based on issues that affected my family and/or issues that affected HEB. I now have a much broader perspective. I have spoken with dozens of Corsicana citizens since I entered the Mayoral race, and have received valuable input from them about Corsicana and where I can help make improvements if I am elected. Road conditions, cleaning up areas in all precincts and the sidewalks downtown are issues that have most frequently been identified as a priority by the people I've spoken with. Corsicana is made up of a very diverse group of citizens. The issues that are a priority vary between the four precincts in our city. Public opinion also varies based on individual perspectives of what Corsicana does or does not offer and what affects people personally.
All that I have been hearing as I have talked with people from all over Corsicana has reinforced the fact that we are strongest and most effective when we work together. Our city leaders and city government need to continue working with our citizens in a collaborative effort to address the issues that impact us all. We should focus on the most pressing needs that will affect the majority of our citizens and that will improve our city as a whole.
CDS: As mayor how would you work to build consensus between council members’ while restoring or reinforcing the confidence of residents in their government?
Fletcher: I believe the current and recent city government and city employees have definitely pointed the city in the right direction over the last several years. I have told people, and will continue to tell them, that Corsicana is a much better place to live now than it was just 20 years ago when I moved here. My plan is to build on the work that is already being accomplished, and to continue to plan for growth and what we will collectively need for the next 5 to 10 years. I will ensure that the individual members of our city council are a voice for the citizens of the precincts they represent so that the City Council can make informed decisions based on what will have a positive impact on everyone. I will work with the city government and key city leaders to focus on the things that will move us forward, such as fully staffing our essential city services, especially in our Police and Fire Departments, and giving attention to the things about Corsicana that make our city a special place where people want to live and work.
CDS: What would your top three priorities be as mayor of Corsicana?
Fletcher: 1. To attract new businesses and jobs by creating a business friendly environment that rivals any nearby city or town competing to do the same. This will be accomplished with the lowest taxes possible, streamlined processes and excellent city services.
2. To promote Corsicana as a great place to visit and an even better place to live, with much the same approach. Corsicana should be a place where everyone feels safe and accepted, a place where they are proud to raise a family and pursue a rewarding career. We need to attract new affordable housing developments, both to rent and more importantly, to own. Corsicana is a jewel, and shines when compared with other towns or cities of our size. We already have many amazing programs and events in place to attract new residents and visitors. We need to continue to invest and support these to the best of our abilities, and we should always be looking for what is next!
3. To Invest in our people by providing jobs that pay competitive wages, filling current vacancies and retaining highly qualified people, and by Investing as much as possible in our roads and infrastructure.
CDS: Corsicana Independent School District and Navarro College are two of the county’s larger employers. Together they have begun partnerships to educate and train the local workforce. As mayor how would you facilitate future partnerships and work to ensure that stable economic opportunities are available so families can remain in Corsicana and Navarro County in the future?
Fletcher: The future of Corsicana rests largely on the shoulders of our young people. Corsicana High School and Navarro College are working together to educate and train students for future success in their chosen careers. I believe the City of Corsicana should continue to build its partnership with Corsicana High School and Navarro College to ensure that these students are successful and prepared for the key jobs/careers that Corsicana specifically needs to keep filled for future success. If elected Mayor, I will communicate with the administrators and faculty members of both schools to determine ways that the City of Corsicana can best assist the schools and students. I believe if we help our students feel connected in the community, they will become invested in our city and be more likely to remain in Corsicana when they have completed their education. One way we can do this is by creating more mentoring programs and internships with local business. Collaborating with both schools will also keep them informed about employers in our city and county and what their current and future needs are. This information is vital in training our young people for jobs that are not only necessary for our City to be successful, but also attractive in terms of pay and benefits.
Over the past several years, historic downtown Corsicana has been revitalized through the dedicated work of our city leaders and employees and many of our citizens. We have an emerging art scene, beautiful parks, unique bronze statues that pay tribute to many of the people in who have positively impacted our community, and much more. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes (that many citizens are unaware of) to make Corsicana even better.
If elected your mayor, I will utilize my 40 years of successful business leadership and experience to continue to build upon the positive things that are already happening and to address and prioritize the major issues that affect all of us. Please come out and vote "Michael Fletcher for Mayor!" I would be honored to represent you as the next Mayor of Corsicana!
